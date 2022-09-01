Three people injured -- one critically -- in plane crash near Hooks Airport, officials say

This is an active scene.

TOMBALL, Texas — Three people were injured Thursday in a small plane crash near Hooks Airport, according to Harris County officials.

One person is reportedly in critical condition and two others are stable. All were taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.

This happened on Monterrey Pine Place near FM 2920, which is less than 2 miles away from Hooks Airport.

The Klein Fire Department said the plane was about to land at the airport before it crashed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the plane hit the porch of a trailer during the crash, but fortunately, no one was inside the trailer.

This is an active scene and more details are expected to be provided later.

Update to aircraft crash: aircraft was occupied by 3 persons. All 3 have been transported to hospitals; 2 are said to be stable and 3rd is in serious condition. Appears the porch of a trailer was struck, but it appears trailer was unoccupied. DPS will be lead investigative 1/2 https://t.co/yYYQlmFo6b — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 1, 2022