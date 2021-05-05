Tomball ISD to complete new $48M football stadium this fall

The sporting venue, which will include a community center, will seat 10,000 spectators.

TOMBALL, Texas — In just a few months, Tomball ISD will have a brand new football stadium capable of seating up to 10,000 spectators.

The district shared photos of the $40 million project, which is currently under construction and will include a two-level community center. It will also feature a 12,200-square-foot press box and parking space for 3,000 vehicles.

It's scheduled to be completed August 2021— just in time for football season.

And it's quite the upgrade! The district's current football stadium seats just 7,500 spectators and has 2,000 parking spots.

The community facility will be at the north end of the stadium. TISD said the center will have a conference center, sports lockers, athletic training, a kitchen and an administration areas for sporting events.

The new stadium is being funded through a bond approved back in 2017.