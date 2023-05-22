Houston-area BBQ joint making waves in NYC without opening new location

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball is licensing its recipes through a new company called Wonder.

TOMBALL, Texas — One Houston-area barbecue joint has found a way to serve customers across the country all without opening a new location.

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball is licensing its recipes, which means Texans aren't the only ones who will be able to get their hands on those finger-licking ribs.

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue, along with about 30 other restaurants, has partnered with Wonder, a company that is recreating restaurant meals by licensing the restaurant's recipes and cooking techniques in exchange for an equity stake in the company.

"Wonder is a delivery-first food hall. We've got some of the best chefs and the best restaurants from around the country that we've brought to a single location," said Marc Lore, Wonder's founder and chairman.

That location is New York City.

"New Yorkers love Texas barbecue," Lore said. "Tejas is my favorite restaurant inside of Wonder. I absolutely love it. It's hard to get good barbecue in New York City, so our mission at Wonder is to make great food more accessible. And that's what we're doing."

Wonder offers meals from more than a dozen restaurants and has partnered with famous chefs, including Bobby Flay and Jose Andres. Though there is only one location now, the company plans to open 10 in the New York City area within the next year and plans to eventually expand around the country.