HPD: Two non-verbal young boys found alone in Alief area to be reunited with family

HOUSTON — The family of two young non-verbal boys who were found wandering outside a home in the Alief area has been identified, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the boys will be reunited with their family and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Police said this happened around 9 a.m. in a neighborhood near Bellaire Boulevard and S Kirkwood Road. The children were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told KHOU 11 they had case workers in the area working to find the boys' family. Read their full statement: