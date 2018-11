HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 2-year-old has died after he was pulled from Lake Houston and rushed to the hospital Thursday evening.

Family members reported the child missing Thursday afternoon. The toddler apparently wandered away from a home off of Lakeside Terrace Drive.

A short time later, a 911 caller told dispatchers they found a child nearby floating in the water. Rescuers performed CPR on the boy at the scene before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

#BREAKING Young child pulled from Lake Houston, rushed to a hospital, where he died. The boy wandered away from a nearby home, police say, just 5 minutes earlier. Neighbors tell me the toddler is 2-years-old. This all happened off Lakeside Terrace Dr. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LiNxCnIGUw — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 16, 2018

© 2018 KHOU