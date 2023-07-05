HPD: 2-year-old boy hit, killed by car in W Houston

This happened on Ranchester Drive near Bellaire Boulevard and South Gessner Road.

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in west Houston Sunday night, police said.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. on Ranchester Drive near Bellaire Boulevard and South Gessner Road.

The Houston Police Department said the boy was playing in an apartment complex's parking lot when he was hit by a car backing up. The car left the scene, but investigators believe they have found the driver and taken him into custody.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy's mother was in the parking lot at the time of the crash, but didn't see it happen.