1-year-old girl hurt after possibly being hit by vehicle in SE Houston, police say

Investigators said the toddler managed to escape her home before possibly being hit.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an injured toddler that they said may have been hit by a vehicle.

It happened Monday around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Arlington Square Drive, which is near Galveston Road and Edgebrook Drive in southeast Houston.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 1-year-old girl was found by her father laying on the ground with injuries. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"We do not have any information on how the child was injured, but it appears to be a vehicle accident," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said.