Toddler found unharmed inside car with shooting victim

The 3-year-old boy was found inside the car with the body of a man in west Houston. Police believe the victim may have known the person who shot him.

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old boy was found unharmed by police officers Friday night inside a vehicle where a man was shot to death, authorities said.

It happened after 8 p.m. Friday in the 14300 block of Fern Drive in west Houston.

The victim was driving and may have been meeting someone prior to the shooting, and he may have known the gunman, according to Houston police.

The victim still had his foot on the parking brake when officers arrived.

As investigators worked to find answers, officers on the scene stayed with the boy.

"Seeing this happen and he's possibly going to have to grow up with that," said HPD Commander Trey Coleman. "Definitely a devastating thing."

While no weapon was recovered at the scene, witnesses said they saw a man walking down the street following the shooting.

No description of the shooter was available.