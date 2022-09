The child's parents say he somehow got out the front door.

HOUSTON — A toddler's father said he is relieved after his child was found in a southwest Houston neighborhood Thursday.

Police were called just before 6 a.m. to the area of Sands Point Drive near Tarnef Drive.

The dad said the child somehow got out the front door. He was later found safe.

The boy was seen giving a Houston Fire Department worker a high five.

It’s always nice to report a happy ending, because this situation could’ve been a lot worse @KHOU pic.twitter.com/QpQxfVjaje — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) September 15, 2022