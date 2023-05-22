1-year-old girl found in Baytown pool removed from life support, mom says

Neighbors said the toddler was being watched by a long-time babysitter when she somehow got through a gate.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A toddler flown to a hospital after being pulled from a Baytown pool Friday has been removed from life support, according to her mother.

"My Alicia was in a drowning accident and we decided to take her off the machine because her little body couldn’t take it anymore," Roxanna Castillo shared on a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

Alicia was found in a backyard pool at a home on Ellen Street in the Pinehurst subdivision, Baytown police said.

Neighbors told KHOU 11's Jason Miles that the toddler was being watched by a long-time babysitter when she somehow got through a gate. They said the babysitter is usually very aware of the potential danger and even puts floaties on the kids she babysits when they go in the backyard. Somehow, neighbors said the little girl managed to get into the patio area.

"I come to you with a heavy heart that my baby girl, she will be 2 [on] July 3, but God decided he needed her more than me," Castillo posted. "I ask for donations, anything that [comes] from your heart."

Castillo said she has three other children and she's asking for prayers for the entire family.

The drowning happened just days after another young child nearly drowned in a hotel pool on Wednesday. His grandmother said Friday he is doing better.

Drowning is leading cause of death in kids ages 1-4

Drowning is quick and quiet and it's the second leading cause of death for children under 15. Children ages 1 to 4 have the highest rates of drowning.

Seventy-six Texas children drowned in 2022, according to the Department of Family and Protective Services, including one in a bucket. In 2023, eight of the 21 children who've drowned in Texas so far were in Harris or Galveston counties.

The City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department offers a free swimming lessons program. Click here for more information.