Houston — More Texans are traveling by car this Thanksgiving than the past 12 years. AAA says that adds up to 3.8 million people, and many are already on the road although experts say overnight Wednesday is the best time to leave.

“I’m traveling with my husband, myself, my mother in law, my kids,” said Chrissy Spalek of Columbus, Texas.

Spalek and her crew chowed down on bar-be-cue at Buc-ee’s on the wat to East Texas. But the refrigerator inside their travel trailer was chocked full of Thanksgiving delights.

“Pies, typical Thanksgiving dinner stuff, casseroles,” said Spalek.

We found travelers bound for all around.

“We’re going from Houston to Vicksburg, Mississippi,” said one traveler.

“New Orleans,” said another.

“From Lafayette, Louisiana to North Zulch, which is by Madisonville,” said yet another.

Wherever you’re going, you won’t be alone. Lower gas prices are helping to fuel more car and truck travel this year. And there’s new data on the best times to begin your trips to grandma’s house and back again.

According to Google, which compiled searches and other analytics, 3 a.m. Wednesday morning is the best time to leave. Better grab some coffee! The worst time to depart is 12 hours later, at 3 p.m.

And while many may want to escape family as soon as possible after Thanksgiving, data suggests the best time to leave is 4 a.m. Friday morning. Saturday at 4 p.m. just might drive you crazy.

“We’ll get back on Sunday,” said Tameka Monroe of San Antonio.

Waiting until the end of the weekend may work out for her and her two kids. They began their trip a day early.

“We took off at 8:30 this morning because I did not want to get stuck in the traffic on Wednesday,” said Monroe.

Find out more about Google’s data here: www.mappingthanksgiving.com

