Tips for driving in icy conditions

HOUSTON — Unusually cold weather for Texas is here.

Many of us aren’t really sure how to drive on icy or snowy roads and that's why experts recommend that you just stay put as soon as the temperature drops below freezing.

“Monitor the magic number. If it goes below 32, stay home,” said Richard Standifer, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

But if you’re on the road, DPS says the first thing you should do is drive slow and keep your distance. At least five car lengths of space. If you hit a patch of ice or black ice, don’t panic. Don't hit the breaks. Once you get past the ice, your vehicle will regain traction.

If you find yourself in an accident, call for help and stay in your vehicle.

“In a situation like this, you have to remain patient. That is why we recommend that you have an emergency kit inside your vehicle. A blanket non-perishable snacks and some water,” said Joshua Zuber, a spokesperson for AAA.

As soon as the roads dry up from Thursday’s rain, the Texas Department of Transportation and City of Houston Public Works will begin treating the roads before the arctic blast arrives.