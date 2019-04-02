HOUSTON — A new interactive African-American pop-up museum in Montrose is offering Houstonians a new way to learn about black history.

Booked Designed Space has transformed a unique venue into a time capsule, celebrating different eras of black history.

Corey Ivory, co-owner of Booked Designed Space, said his team wanted to pay tribute to black culture and their ancestors.

“Once we started working, it became second nature because we are giving back to the community,” Ivory said.

The art exhibit futures over seven rooms that travel through the halls of history, creating endless photo opportunities for visitors.

From the '70s to the '80s, The exhibit pays homage to Ebony Magazine, Diana Ross and many more.

Tickets start at $15. For more information, tap/click here.