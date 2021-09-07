x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tim Tuttle's son airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries in accident, 93Q radio host says

"He’s currently being treated for a skull fracture and brain bleeding," Tim Tuttle posted on Facebook.
Credit: Tim Tuttle/Facebook
Tim Tuttle's son hurt in wreck

HOUSTON — The New 93Q radio host Tim Tuttle announced Tuesday morning his teenage son was seriously hurt in a recent accident.

Jonas had to be airlifted to the hospital as he had head trauma, states a Facebook posts.

You can read the post in its entirely below.

"Yesterday, my beautiful son, Jonas was in a car accident and had to be life flighted to the Med Center for head trauma. He’s currently being treated for a skull fracture and brain bleeding. The prognosis is encouraging but the situation is still a little touch and go. If you have a moment, please say a little prayer for him today. He’s such an amazing human being and I assure you that the world is a better place with him in it…"

Yesterday, my beautiful son, Jonas was in a car accident and had to be life flighted to the Med Center for head trauma....

Posted by Tim Tuttle on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube