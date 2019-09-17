On Tuesday, entrepreneurs will be able to get advice from one of the most successful businessmen in our area. Houston icon Tilman Fertitta’s book -- 'Shut Up and Listen' goes on sale.



For more than 40 years, Fertitta has grown his business into an empire of casinos, hotels, restaurants and the Houston Rockets.

Fertitta and the Rockets made a blockbuster deal this offseason, bringing Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul. But can James Harden and Westbrook co-exist?

“One-hundred percent,” he said. “The reason is these guys go back to L.A. They grew up together."

Now, he has a new book called ‘Shut Up and Listen: Hard Business Truths That Will Help You Succeed.”

It's filled with Tilmanisms, like "It is free to be nice, costly to be rude" and what he calls "the 95:5 rule.



“All of us do 95% right,” he said. “Every day, we wake up but it's the 5 percent you look for in the details that separates you from everybody else, and that's what I preach.

By practicing what he preaches, Fertitta made it onto the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans -- a goal he set decades ago.

But even with that recognition, Fertitta says he’s still hungry… always looking for the next deal.

