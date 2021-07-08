HPD: Woman shot, injured in neighborhood dispute in northeast Houston

Houston police said multiple shots were fired about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 8600 block of Tilgham Street.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a neighborhood dispute turned violent Friday night in northeast Houston, according to police.

It happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of Tilgham Street.

Houston police said a confrontation broke out between two groups, and at some point, shots were fired. The woman was shot in the leg and hip. She is expected to survive after undergoing surgery, according to investigators.

Shooting: 8600 Tilgham. Female shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 7, 2021

Lt. Larry Crowson said it's still unclear how many gunman were involved, but several shots were fired.

Investigators are currently looking at surveillance footage and officers have a solid lead on possible suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed