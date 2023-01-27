Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

Randy Gonzalez, one half of the TikTok father-son duo Enkyboys, had stage 4 colon cancer and had been in hospice care, his brother told KHOU 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him.

Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.

Fans are invited to pay their respects to Randy at the Rock of Power Church on Veterans Drive in Pearland on Saturday. The public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

EDITORS NOTE: Initially, the family said there would be a two-day public viewing on Friday and Saturday, but the family made some changes overnight and decided there would only be a public viewing held Saturday. The viewing on Friday is only for family.

Randy will be laid to rest on Sunday at Oak Park Cemetary in Alvin.

It was a long road for the viral sensations who became popular mimicking scenes from movies and TV shows. The two were distant from social media following Randy's diagnosis. He didn't go public with the news of his aggressive form of cancer until six months later.

Insurance wouldn't cover chemo treatments for Randy, so a GoFundMe page was set up that raised over $250,000.

The Enkyboys garnered over 15.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Their popularity helped Brice land a role in the new George Lopez sitcom Lopez vs Lopez.

"My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family," Lopez wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable. You can see it in every video."