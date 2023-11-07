Another Texas town is considering banning TikTok on city devices

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City council members will meet Tuesday evening to discuss a ban on TikTok.
The council plans to follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to ban the social media application from state-issued devices over cybersecurity fears.
There's already a ban by federal agencies, and Congress continues to look into a nationwide ban. Lawmakers shared that their biggest concern is that TikTok's parent company "Bytedance" is sharing user data with the Chinese government.
TikTok is currently negotiating its data privacy plans with the Biden administration, which threatened to ban it nationwide earlier this year if its Chinese owners don't sell their stakes. The company maintains it has never been asked by the Chinese government to share U.S. user data and that it wouldn't do so if asked.