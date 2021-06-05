Tiger Woods-designed PopStroke coming to Katy in 2022

The facility is called PopStroke, and its two 18-hole minigolf courses were created by Tiger Woods’ TGR design team.

KATY, Texas — A Tiger Woods-designed golf facility is coming to Texas, and its first location in the state will be in Katy.

The facility is called PopStroke, and its two 18-hole minigolf courses were created by Tiger Woods’ TGR design team. PopStroke also includes a full-service restaurant and bar, ice cream parlor, outdoor games and a playground.