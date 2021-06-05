Tiger Woods-designed PopStroke coming to Katy in 2022

KATY, Texas — A Tiger Woods-designed golf facility is coming to Texas, and its first location in the state will be in Katy.
The facility is called PopStroke, and its two 18-hole minigolf courses were created by Tiger Woods’ TGR design team. PopStroke also includes a full-service restaurant and bar, ice cream parlor, outdoor games and a playground.
PopStroke is slated to open in summer 2022 on a 3.2-acre tract in Katy Grand. Other PopStroke locations include those in Port Saint Lucie and Fort Myers, Fla., and recently announced locations coming to Sarasota, Orlando, Tampa and Delray Beach, Fla., as well as Glendale and Scottsdale, Ariz.