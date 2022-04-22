HCSO: At least one dead after chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

According to the Cy Fair Fire Department, several people were trapped in vehicles. Two patients were taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead after a chase ended in a five-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Friday, according to deputies.

The crash happened near the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a suspect who was seen making a wrong turn at Greenhouse Road and West Little York. The suspect refused to stop which led to the chase that reached speeds over 100 mph, deputies said.

The chase came to an end when the suspect's car reportedly clipped another car. The suspect's car then went airborne and crashed head-on into another car, the sheriff's office reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of the suspect's vehicle is possible a 16-year-old. There were two other passengers inside the suspect's vehicle who are possibly teens as well, the sheriff said.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by Life Flight. An 8-year-old was in the vehicle and also flown to the hospital, according to the sheriff.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.