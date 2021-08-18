The shooting happened as students were dismissing for the day.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students shot outside the school Wednesday afternoon are in stable condition, district officials say.

A message posted on Orangeburg-Wilkinson's website said the three students sustained injured from gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal. A later note said that at this time the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

A video taken from the scene showed an ambulance leaving the property.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene. The district said all other students are safe and accounted for.

"Our community's continued patience and prayers are requested for all students, especially those who sustained injuries resulting from this afternoon's tragedy," the district wrote.

Video: Parents arrive at scene of Orangeburg school shooting

Students were evacuated from the school and transported to the Technology Center at 3721 Magnolia Street. Parents and guardians of bus riders must report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students. Student drivers will be allowed to go home from the school once law enforcement has cleared them to do so.

Orangeburg School District had just gone come back from summer break on Monday.

The city of Orangeburg is located about 45 miles from South Carolina's state capital of Columbia.

This is a breaking news update. Additional information will be posted as soon as possible.