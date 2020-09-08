Three people ambushed while trying to change flat tires in southwest Houston, police say

Investigators said the victims had just left a small family gathering when the shooting occurred.

HOUSTON — Three people are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting late Saturday the Brays Oaks area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress call at 11:15 p.m. near the 6300 block of W. Bellfort and Bob White Street.

Investigators said the victims— described as two men and a woman —were at small party when they decided to go their vehicle parked on a side street.

Police said the car tires were flat, so they started to change them out. That’s when a grew vehicle pulled up to them and an occupant opened fire. At least 15 to 20 rounds were fired and all three were hit, according to investigators.

The victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Family members said they’re expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.