HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Three Huntsville firefighters and one driver are in stable condition after a crash Sunday morning.

Huntsville Chief of Police Kevin Lunsford said the driver of a 2019 Toyota Highlander hit the back end of the fire truck after failing to yield the right of way at FM 2821 and 247.

The three firefighters were responding to an emergency, traveling west on 2821 with sirens and lights flashing when the crash happened around 9:30 a.m., according to Lunsford.

The fire truck rolled several times before stopping at the intersection, Lunsford said.

Two firefighters were able to escape the truck, while another was trapped inside.

Emergency personnel did get him out and he was taken to Conroe Regional. Lunsford said that firefighter is in stable condition.

The other two firefighters and the driver of the Toyota were taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, also in stable condition.

Volunteer firefighters from nearby New Waverly helped man Huntsville's stations while the fire department recovered.

“An advanced accident team responded to the scene and is investigating,” said Lunsford. “We thank every first responder that assisted us today and are very thankful that everyone will recover.”

Firefighters were responding to a fire alarm at a local hotel, where staff said a burnt piece of toast was the cause.

