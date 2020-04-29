Three Houston-area children die in drowning incidents in less than 48 hours

“We don’t want to see any more of this," Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

In the last 48 hours, three Houston-area children -- 5-years-old and younger -- have drowned.

After learning a child drowned in an apartment swimming pool in Fort Bend County Tuesday, Sheriff Troy Nehls said there needs to be more awareness and education to prevent children from becoming victims of drownings.

Northeast Harris County drowning

On Monday, a 4-year-old boy died after he was found unattended in at the Timber Ridge Apartments pool, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said at some point in the afternoon the boy wandered away from family members.

The boy was found in the pool and taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

This investigation is ongoing.

Tomball drowning

Early Tuesday morning, a 4-year-old boy with special needs is dead after he was found face down in a bathtub early.

This happened in the 25900 block of Fountaine Bleau Drive.

The boy's mother told Harris County deputies that she was bathing the 4-year-old boy and her 1-year-old baby at approximately 1:30 a.m. Deputies said she left the bathroom to grab some things and when she returned she found the 4-year-old in a fetal position in the water.

The boy died at the hospital.

Deputies said he had cerebral palsy as well as other medical conditions.

Detectives said they are looking into the time frame from when the mother said she left the bathroom and how long the children were in the tub by themselves.

This investigation is ongoing.

Sugar Land drowning

Tuesday evening, a 5-year-old drowned at The Terraces at Arboretum apartments in the 15900 block of Old Richmond Road.

The boy’s father found him after both his parents noticed he was missing, Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Nehls said a surveillance camera captured the boy climbing over a fence into the pool area. About 15 minutes later, that same camera caught the boy’s father jumping over the fence to save him.

The boy died at the hospital.

