HOUSTON — It's a home video that brings this family to tears.

The video was taken hours before a deadly crash that took the lives of baby Ricardo Escobar, Jr, his mother Diana Escobar and his grandmother Piedad Soriano.

"They tried so hard for their baby and the baby finally came, he only had three months with us," said Karen Soriano, a relative.

Soriano said the couple had been married for 10 years and the whole family celebrated the news when they had their baby.

"Everybody was so happy, the baby showers, the gender reveal … it was happiness," Soriano said.

Ricardo Escobar, Sr. is now left without his wife, baby and mother-in-law. He said he was at home waiting for them to arrive, but they never showed up.

It wasn't until 9 p.m. when someone sent him a picture of the burning van and he realized what happened. Surveillance video showed an SUV running a red light on Antoine Drive at Beltway 8 North and T-boning the family's van. It quickly burst into flames.

Gregory Smith, 30, has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors said he had a mix of illegal street drugs in his system.

Court records show Smith was out on bond for two other charges at the time of the crash -- another DWI and assault on a public servant.

The family is left hurting for a baby they will never get to hold again. For them, it's three generations gone and the pain will never go away.

"Oh, we want justice. We do not want him out on the street for him to be hurting someone else or hurting even himself," Soriano said.

There was an 11-year-old child who survived the crash. She's recovering in the hospital. Smith will be in court Friday morning. If you would like to help this family, click here.

