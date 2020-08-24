Three armed men trap driver inside intersection before carjacking her, deputies say

It’s possible all three are also connected to other violent crimes in the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three young men are behind bars after they were accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint just north of the Greenspoint area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Constables identified the suspects as 20-year-old Ulysses Molina, 18-year-old Guilermo Garcia Vasquez and 19-year-old Juan Antonio Gatica. It’s possible all three are also connected to other violent crimes in the area.

Investigators said the woman was at a traffic intersection in the 2400 block of Laurel Birch Drive when the vehicle in front of her stopped and blocked her from driving forward.

That’s when, two armed men jumped out of their vehicle and reportedly held the woman at gunpoint. Officers said they demanded the woman get out of her vehicle and she complied.

Officers said they drove off and the stolen vehicle was later found in a nearby parking lot near Gears Road and T.C. Jester.

All three were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Molina is also facing charges of felon in possession of a fire arm and evading on foot.

Possible bonds haven’t been announced yet for Vasquez and Molina. Gatica’s bond is set at $75,000.