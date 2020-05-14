Threat of heavy rain serves as reminder of the importance of flood insurance

Homeowners' insurance policies typically don’t cover floods, and the notion that because a home has never flooded doesn’t mean it won’t.

HOUSTON — Hurricane season starts in just two weeks, and a possible rainmaker is headed for southeast Texas this weekend.

It’s a reminder that while many of us are safe at home, Mother Nature does not stop.

Jerry Hagins, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Insurance, said it doesn’t matter where you live everyone should consider getting flood insurance before it’s too late.

He said storm season means anything can happen.

“If you live in Texas and it can rain, it can flood,” Hagins said.

It’s a lesson some homeowners have sadly learned the hard way in and around the Houston area.

“I know with the very virus we’re all preoccupied with staying safe, but Mother Nature is still at work," Hagins said.

He wants to remind people their homeowner’s insurance policies typically don’t cover floods, and the notion that because their home has never flooded doesn’t mean it won’t.

“So a lot of people say, ‘Oh, I’m not I’m a flood plain.’ After Hurricane Harvey, we saw that half of the flooding occurred in areas outside of flood plains,” Hagins said.

In addition, he said coverage isn’t automatic once a person signs up.

“It’s a 30-day waiting period before it kicks in, so you can’t wait until a storm’s coming in. You have to do it ahead of time," Hagins said.



Hagins doesn’t want people getting caught off guard. He said flood policies have to be renewed every year.

“A lot of times people come up to that renewal and say, ‘Hey, it didn’t flood this year. I guess I’m good.’ Well, that’s a really tough lesson to learn,” Hagins said.

Due to coronavirus, FEMA has extended the grace period for policy renewals from 30 days to 120 days.

This extension applies to National Flood Insurance Program flood insurance policies that expire between Feb. 13 and June 15.

“FEMA understands the sense of urgency related to financial hardships and wants to be proactive,” said David Maurstad, deputy associate administrator of FEMA’s Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, who oversees the NFIP. “We want to make sure that policyholders don’t have to worry that their policy will lapse during the spring flood season or into the start of hurricane season. We hope this extension will give policyholders some peace of mind and allow them extra time to renew their policies to ensure they are covered should a flood loss occur.”

For more information about renewing flood insurance policies or resolving an underpayment, policyholders can contact their insurance carriers or call the National Flood Insurance Program Call Center at 1-877-336-2627.