GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Thousands of homes are without power on the Bolivar Peninsula due to a major outage from Saturday's storms.

Crews with Entergy Texas were out working on the outage all day Sunday. The company said on Facebook they hope to have the power restored to homes by 8 p.m.

They said that given how the electric system is structured in the area, the main line that feeds much of the peninsula must be fixed first.

"Crews are working to replace damaged equipment, and then will continue repairing other individual cases of storm damage," the company said. "We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the company said more than 9,000 homes lost power following the severe storms on Saturday.

Additional crews were brought in on Sunday to help. For a map of the outages, click here.

CenterPoint Energy also reported outages in the area. As of 1:45 p.m., they reported 991 customers did not have power.

