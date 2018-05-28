GALVESTON, Texas - The unofficial kickoff to summer is here. The long Memorial Day weekend is in full swing for some and there’s no better way to enjoy it than heading out to the beach.

It was an absolutely perfect day out in Galveston. Thousands of visitors covered 32 miles of beach on Monday.

Lifeguards are expecting to see up to 500,000 people through the weekend which is keeping them very busy making sure visitors stay safe.

Memorial Day out in Galveston is what’d you expect to see during the holiday. Busy beaches filled with families and friends looking to enjoy the weather and the water.

The Strutt family is doing just that. Donovan Strutt said he and his family were enjoying the beach on Monday.

"They absolutely love the beach. My wife and I, we both work a lot of hours so trying to find time for them is sometimes a challenge." Strutt said.

"The girls are only going to be this little for so long, so spending time together creates endless memories and that’s what we’re looking for." said Adriana, Donovan's wife.

Their two girls love going in the Gulf which their parents know can be unpredictable.

"Always keeping an eye on them 24/7 especially while they’re in the water. But that being said, we do like to give them their freedom. We do like to let them go explore, be on their own a little bit. They’re always within arms reach." said Donovan.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol is also keeping a close eye on beachgoers. Over the holiday weekend, lifeguards have taken thousands of preventive actions to keep people safe like moving swimmers away from rip currents, jetties or closer to shore.

"Last year we made 110,000 total in the year and yesterday alone we made 12,000 so we’re just extremely busy." said Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis.

Davis says fortunately the beach patrol has a full crew. He asks visitors to swim near one of the 32 towers on the beach. He urges people to be mindful and pay attention to the flags that are flying.

"Green is, we’re not saying safe but it’s calm water so it’s relatively a good day to swim out there. Yellow means caution and red means that it’s dangerous and you should have only good swimmers should be out there. They should be only up to their waist" said Davis.

Strutt encourages everyone to live in the moment for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Stay off your phone. Pay attention to your kids. This time is for your family. This time is for your kids. Put all your distractions aside." said Strutt.

Also, look out for the purple flag, it lets you know of marine life like jellyfish in the water.

Lifeguards urge people not to swim at the ends of island near the pass or channel because it’s really dangerous for swimmers and it's also illegal.

