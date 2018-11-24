GALVESTON, Texas – Thousands of lights mark the unofficial start to the Christmas holiday season, outside the Hotel Galvez Friday evening.

The 11th annual tree lighting ceremony was free for everyone to attend, but even our very own Mia Gradney says she was impressed with the incredible turnout.

Gradney helped to emcee the event and has been doing so for the past seven years.

Music played by the local Galveston Community band among other performances kept the entertainment going all night long.

Donations were also collected for the Salvation Army to help make the holidays brighter for all members of the community.

As one long time organizer explains, the event truly become a highlight of Christmas on the island.

“This has been a wonderful holiday event. Every year it grows. Of course it’s always weather dependent, but this year the weather worked out perfect for us,” said Christine Hopkins, Dir. of Communications for the Hotel Galvez.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, downtown Galveston will be transformed as part of the Dickens on Strand lighting ceremony.

