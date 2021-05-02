Souper Bowl of Caring: KHOU, others team up to help fill HISD food pantries

The nonprofit uses Super Bowl weekend to raise food funds every year.

HOUSTON — Imagine more than 500 professional sports stadiums filled with hungry people. That’s the need in America on any given day.

"We have over a million Houstonians that are struggling with food insecurity,” Souper Bowl of Caring Executive Director Alison Reese said.

Houston-based Souper Bowl of Caring is a nonprofit founded with a prayer decades ago on Super Bowl weekend.

“Lord, even as we enjoy this Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who don’t have a bowl of soup to eat,” Reese said.

The organization teamed up this year with, among others, KHOU and the Houston ISD Foundation.

The game plan was to help fill 50 school food pantries operated through HISD’s Wraparound Services Department which provides basic essentials to students and their families.

West University Elementary School, a longtime Souper Bowl supporter, produced creative videos to raise more than $25,000.

Houston! You still have plenty of time to help stock the pantries at 50 #HISD schools. Donate to @KHOU's Souper Bowl of Caring and benefit the @HISDFoundation. Let's #TackleHunger and get to our $50K goal.



Call 713-654-1111 to donate now! pic.twitter.com/HsBhjDTvpz — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 4, 2021

"This is vital," HISD Officer of Nutrition Services Betti Wiggins said. "This is absolutely vital.”

Wiggins helps oversee the district’s massive pandemic-related food giveaways and sees the need first hand.

"A hungry child cannot learn and an absent child learns nothing," Wiggins said. "And when you come from a household where people are hungry, there’s no sense of well-being.”

The Souper Bowl of Caring has raised more than $30,000,000 for Houston food charities since its inception. This year’s effort should help sustain many more.