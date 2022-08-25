Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development

Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in the Third Ward -- one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods.

On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options.

On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the area, neighbors said they're concerned about everything from flooding that could be caused by the construction to parking for the townhomes.

The HOA voted to explore legal options.

It was a standing-room-only crowd of about 100 on hand to discuss what they were going to do.

The topic: a 17-unit townhome development on Calhoun between single-family homes.

Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz was there. She represents the area and told the crowd, "I'm with you on this." She said the city put a temporary stop on the construction in order to look into the matter but it has since been lifted and construction is moving forward.

One mother said she's fighting the development because she chose the neighborhood to raise her children.

“With 17 homes, let’s say three to four people a home, you do the math. That’s about 60 to 70 people. Where are these people going to park? There’s more traffic on this street. It can be dangerous to the neighborhood children. It’s just not something you want in your neighborhood," Dr. Nia Johnson-Jones said.

There were a lot of talks about deed restrictions and some attorneys said there might be legal grounds to sue. Other citizens said the developer and city appeared to be following laws on the books, and it may be the neighborhood that needs to work on tightening its deed restrictions.