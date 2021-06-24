Upon naming the suspect, Austin-area authorities dropped the charges against the two teens previously arrested in link to the case.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has arrested 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White on a first-degree felony murder charge in link to the Sixth Street shooting earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Austin-area authorities announced White as a suspect in the case. This came as they also announced they would be dropping the charges against the two teenagers who had already been arrested in the case.

Officials now believe White is responsible for the shooting that injured 14 people, including one fatal injury. Authorities have also said they are not sure that the other two suspects, who indeed had weapons at the time, ever fired.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Killeen Police Department SWAT team, found White Thursday on the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive in Killeen. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail, where he awaits arraignment on an arrest warrant for murder.

“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12 received nationwide attention and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody," said Chief Charles Kimble. "We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our SWAT team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries. This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive.”