Things your family can do in Houston for spring break under $10

HOUSTON — Looking for some fun things your family can do in Houston for spring break without breaking the bank?

We've compiled a list of kid-friendly activities/events happening during spring break week for under $10.

Lone Star Flight Museum

This one-of-a-kind attraction lets kids learn about Texas aviation history and vintage aircraft.

Children ages 4-11 can visit the Lone Star Flight Museum for just $9.95. For children 3 and younger, their visit is free.

On March 18, general admission is only $5.

For more about the Lone Star Flight Museum, click here.

The Rink at Discovery Green

The Rink at Discovery Green opens Friday, March 5 through Sunday, April 11, 2021.

General admission tickets are just $12 person, but on the following dates you can get tickets for $8 from 5 to 10 p.m.:

March 8

March 22

April 5

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to reserve your time before they sell out.

For more on The Rink at Discovery Green, click here.

Space Center Houston

On March 20, Space Center Houston is hosting virtual campouts for spring break for those unable to visit the center.

Those who participate in the program will be able to stargaze and explore the stars in real-time. The program also allows participants to use household items to make science come to life through engaging hands-on activities.

Normally, events like this are paid programs, but due to the financial difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, Space Center Houston is offering this program to anyone who would like to participate and ask you pay whatever you are comfortable playing.

If you are not able to pay, please enter "0" in the blank during registration.

For more on the Space Center Houston's virtual campout program, click here.