From the World Series to Halloween, here's what's happening in Houston this weekend

Credit: Adobe stock photo
Downtown Houston skyline

HOUSTON — From the World Series, to Halloween, to college homecomings, it’s a big weekend in Houston.  

"There’s so many great events happening this weekend for Astros and Halloween just going to be so great to see people celebrating in the city,” said Julissa Martinez.  

So, here's what's going on around town this weekend:

Market Square will have Halloween festivities Downtown on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.  

Popular K-pop group Blackpink has a concert Saturday at the Toyota Center.  

On Friday, preparations were underway at Texas Southern University for homecoming. This year, the HBCU is celebrating its 95th anniversary.  

TSU Student Government President Dexter Maryland said they’re expecting up to 10,000 people over the course of the weekend. 

"This weekend is the yard fest and then the actual homecoming game. Today, we have vendors from across the city. We’re doing 713 yard fest trying to tribute to Houston," Maryland said.

Rice University, University of Houston and Prairie View A&M all have homecoming events this weekend.  

Due to the World Series, there will be some key road closures you'll want to know about this weekend. Click here for the list of road closures.

