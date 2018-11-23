HOUSTON - On Black Friday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reminded shoppers to never leave anything valuable in a vehicle because it could be gone in just 7 seconds.

Deputies are asking citizens to always be sure to lock your vehicles and take any items you have bought out before leaving the vehicle.

The sheriff's office shared a video on Twitter showing a mock burglary and tips on safe shopping.

“People need to remember that our crooks also want to provide Christmas for their kids and family," said said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Rosen says awareness is number one. Know where you are and who’s around you. Keep your car clean – of your purse, purchases, or anything someone might want to take. Wear a cross-body bag, and always appear confident.

You should always try to travel in groups and only park in well-lit areas.

