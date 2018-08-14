HOUSTON – Vandals tear through a bus designed to help veterans make it to important appointments.

The bus sat vacant for over a year. It was tucked away in a parking lot off Highway 290 and Becker Road near Cypress.

It was only until Rocky Snyder noticed pizza boxes covering windows that he knew something was wrong Monday afternoon.

Snyder and his friend Keith Field of Houston both work with the group Time to Help Vets. They built the bus more than four years ago.

We first brought you the story of the Serving Project which offered help to veterans who needed help with long distance transportation. The modified charter bus came with a bathroom, a kitchen and enough seating for a dozen disabled veterans.

Snyder contacted KHOU roughly 20 minutes after calling law enforcement.

As we walked around the bus, there were obvious signs of wear and tear. The American flag wrapped around the bus was already beginning to peel, but that turns out was the least of Snyder’s worries. Every lock around the bus had been broken and each compartment had been pried open.

The once locked front door was forced open and held together with duct tape. Snyder describes walking to the only other entrance in the back with his sidearm ready.

The smell alone was enough to alert him, but no one was inside at the time. Exposed wiring from underneath the steering wheel suggest there was an attempt made to steal the bus. When that didn’t work, pizza boxes were put up to conceal what was going on inside.

“I don’t know if it was somebody homeless squatting or if it was just like some teenagers. There’s cigarettes everywhere so you can tell someone spent some time in here going through everything,” Snyder said.

We took careful steps to the front of the bus which at one point was finished. Below our feet were touching books, brochures and things you probably can’t replace.

Make no mistake, there’s frustration. When Snyder called Field to explain what he saw, let’s say the words used weren’t necessarily PG.

Snyder never served in the military himself, but knows their sacrifice is what motivates people to build things like this in the first place. A moving tribute, going nowhere soon.

For a group whose purpose is helping others however, Snyder could only see a need.

“Just contact us, we can help you find a place. If you need a job, we can help you,” Snyder said.

Everything on the bus was donated but Snyder says Field intends on starting from scratch once he gets back into town. That’s on top of the cost of finishing the bus.

