HOUSTON - Volunteers working on Bill Nash’s home Friday were born a half century or more after World War II ended.

But their mission has been to help the 92-year-old Battle of the Bulge survivor recover through Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders.

“They’ve been phenomenal,” said Nash’s daughter, Cat Dietrich.

Dietrich helped her dad and 89-year-old mother escape their longtime home via boat the day Harvey hit. Now she’s ready to go to war with whoever burglarized a trailer where volunteers store their tools.

“Hell has a special place for people that steal from charities, period,” Dietrich said.

Fuller Center foreman Aaron Ratliff called Houston Police once he discovered the crime.

“This is the first issue we’ve had,” Ratliff said. “The padlock was cut off.”

He estimated the loss of tools equals between $3,000 and $4,000.

“It takes a toll if this were to continue to happen, and really we couldn’t continue on,” Ratliff said.

Fortunately, this project is finishing up just as Mr. Nash nears the end of his long life. The man who survived one of WWII’s fiercest battles was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“He deserves to die in the home that he purchased, that’s my personal opinion,” Dietrich said. “They put everything into this house.”

Volunteers carrying on in spite of a break-in may deserve a medal once their heroic operation is over.

“Helping people is a blessing,” Ratliff said.

Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders recruits mostly church volunteers from around the country. They hope to fully repair 30 homes by the end of the year. Meanwhile, they hope to replace the stolen tools as soon as possible.

Call HPD if you have any information.

