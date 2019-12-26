KATY, Texas — A mother claims someone stole toys and clothes from her children in Katy.

Their belongings were inside the family’s RV that vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Viewers helped track it down. Though, what is left hardly feels like a gift.

Kelley Hurley showed KHOU 11 News damaged door locks and smashed windows on her family’s RV home. Someone even ripped out the electrical system.

"It is no longer safe to live inside the home," Hurley said.

For days she wanted nothing more than to find the RV. Seeing it returned in this manner hurt as much or worse.

“It’s probably the lowest thing you could ever do,” she said.

Hurley said all of her son and daughter’s toys and clothes are missing.

“There’s empty hangers (inside the RV),” she added. “There might be a shoe or two, not the same two lying around. I think they just wanted to wipe us out.”

Hurley, her boyfriend, daughter and son were moving to Katy. They asked a friend to park the camper somewhere safe while the family searched for an RV lot that had room to accommodate them.

The RV vanished and was reported stolen to Harris County Precinct 5 deputies.

After KHOU 11 News interviewed Hurley, viewers messaged her on Facebook. At least two people saw the RV near Simonton.

No word on who took it or why but it almost ruined one family’s Christmas.

“Anyone who has ever fallen on hard times and had to stay with friends or family you know how it feels,” Hurley said.

Her kids spent Christmas day in Galveston. They opened gifts from their grandfather and tried to forget all they lost.

For now, the family plans to stay with friends who also have space for the damaged RV.

The Hurley's do not know when or if they can afford repairs.

