SUGAR LAND, Texas - A thief took $94,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and more at a home in Sugar Land, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Officers are looking for a man seen on surveillance video inside the home in the 2700 block of Cotton Stock Drive on Sunday.

The homeowner told police his son was the last person to leave the house at 12:43 p.m. When the boy returned at 2:19 p.m., he found interior doors left open and personal belongings littered throughout the house.

Jewelry, electronics, money, a purse and other items totaling more than $94,000 were missing from the master bedroom.

A surveillance camera inside the home captured video of a suspect entering the house at 12:49 p.m. and leaving at 1:16 p.m.

He was a tall, light skinned man wearing a baseball hat, a black shirt and jeans.

While the criminal successfully avoided most interior and exterior cameras, the camera focusing on an entrance door and the living room captured his image.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KHOU