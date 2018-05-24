HOUSTON - A Heights homeowner has a message for his neighbors after finding out his furniture was taken right from his front porch.

It was all caught on camera. But it’s not what the thief took, it’s how he took it that caught his eye.

The entire crime clocked in at just under three minutes because the thief obviously was not in any rush.

“He was very smooth with the whole thing," Nick Morrison said. “His demeanor was very nonchalant, almost like he had done this before.”

It was a rainy Sunday night. Nick Morrison and his wife were inside their Heights home watching TV in the back, when a white SUV pulled up out front.

“He opens the back hatch, and then proceeds to just regularly walk up the front steps, take the first chair," Morrison said.

He wasn’t cautious. He wasn’t’ careful. But he was confident.

The thief put the first chair away and went back for the second. In the video, he even politely closes the gate behind him.

He was calm and collected, and that’s not sitting well with this owner.

“You would not have ever known that somebody was taking those chairs, you could’ve just thought that it was a friend or maybe it’s the homeowner or whatever just taking the chairs out of the front," Morrison said.

Morrison said it was just a couple of chairs - that’s the only bright side.

“He could’ve easily broken into our house and done something a lot more serious," Morrison said. "I mean, you can see from the video that he certainly seemed like he was a smooth operator."

But police say when it comes to your belongings, nothing is safe, and this just proves that.

They say extra porch lights, neighborhood watch dogs, or even just securing your property to your home may help you hold on to it.

“Security cameras are important. Just overall being diligent and watching your surroundings and your neighborhood," Morrison said. "It’s easy to feel safe when you’re at home, but the truth of the matter is, is that you always have to kind of keep your guard up when it comes to this kind of thing."

Morrison said the chairs cost him a couple hundred dollars a piece, but it’s the invasion of privacy he’s most upset about.

If you recognize the the man in the video, you're asked to call police.

