TOMBALL, Texas - Backyard beekeeping is growing in popularity in and around the Houston area.

However, there are rules and regulations in place to make sure you’re being a good neighbor.

Beverly Welch, owner of the Arbor Gate in Tomball, said bees are a key part of the environment.

She said fragrant plants and flowers with lots of colors will attract them.

“When you have a very diverse landscape, you use the perennials as well as the roses, the camilias and the herbs, you’re going to have a year round source for these guys," Welch said. “When you attract bees, just remember you’re also attracting the butterflies and hummingbirds so a nectar garden or pollinating garden is great to have. It draws all types of beneficials into your garden.”

When you do see them in your garden, you shouldn’t be alarmed.

“When you see them in your landscape and on your flowers, they’re foraging,” Welch said. “They’re just looking for food. They’re not aggressive in the least.”

Angela Chandler, a bee expert and consultant for Arbor Gate, said bees only become defensive when they’re defending the queen, their young and their honey source.

As interest in backyard beekeeping grows, Chandler said people should be mindful of their neighbors.

Chandler said there are no city ordinances restricting backyard beekeeping in the city of Houston or Harris County, but there may be HOA or deed restrictions depending on where you live.

She follows a specific set of rules.

“We do try to be very neighbor friendly keeping them 100 feet away from property lines, providing water sources in our own landscape so that they’re not searching for water in the neighbor’s pool," she said.

Without bees, our food source would be in jeopardy.

“Every three bites of food that we put in our mouth was pollinated by a bee," Chandler said. "They’re important for pollination for food. They’re also important for pollination for seed reproduction so that we carry our plants on from generation to generation.”

For more information on beekeeping, Chandler recommends reaching out to the several beekeeping associations in and around Houston.

