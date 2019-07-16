FORT BEND, Texas — *EDITOR’S NOTE: Photo above is an artist’s rendering of what the man may have looked like.*

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking to identify the remains of a young Hispanic man that were found more than nine years ago.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found Dec. 17, 2000 near the intersection of the 8500 block of W. Davis Estates Road and FM 1994.

“The remains were discovered in the rural area of Fort Bend County, actually in the vicinity of what is now the dump three or four miles from Fairchilds,” said Sheriff’s Office Detective Scott Minyard. “What we have to go on are the basics: estimated age, height and weight and the brand names on the clothing he was wearing.”

Forensic analysis determined the man may be from Guatemala or the southern region of Mexico. Clothing items found at the site included a brown “Pele” brand shoe, a black “Guess” wrist-band and “Route 66” brand blue jeans.

“There is a family somewhere, maybe in the states or Mexico or Guatemala, that is wondering what happened to their loved one,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665 or the Guatemalan Consulate in McAllen, Texas at 956-429-3413 and reference the Fort Bend County case number 99-8447.

