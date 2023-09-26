Here's what they're planning to do with the Grogan's Mill shopping center in The Woodlands

The plans call for a state-of-the-art library and community center at the shopping center.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — One of the oldest shopping centers in The Woodlands will look a lot different in the years to come.

The Grogan's Mill Village Center will be revitalized.

The agreement between Montgomery County leaders and Howard Hughes calls for a state-of-the-art library and community center at the shopping center.

"The benefits of this project for residents of Precinct 3 are clear. This agreement allows the development of a more spacious and modernized community center, as well as a state-of-the-art library designed for all ages," Montgomery County Commissioner James Noack said.

Howard Hughes is set to design and build the new structures.

The retail space at GMVC will also be modernized.

It will remain the home of The Woodlands Farmer's Market, which has called the shopping center home since 2008.

Here's a rendering of the library:

Here's a rendering of the community center: