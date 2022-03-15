The Woodlands named best city to live in for second year in a row

No other city was able to cut down The Woodlands for the second straight year, according to Niche.com's rankings.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — What's the best city in America? Well it's right here in our backyard!

According to a Niche.com, The Woodlands is ranked first in the best city to live.

The Woodlands took home second prize for the best places to buy a home and sixth place for best public schools.

It's the second year in a row that The Woodlands gets the top spot on Niche's list.

Niche says they factor in affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, public schools and walkability for its annual rankings by using Census, CDC and FBI data along with resident reviews.

Despite being the overall best place to live in America, The Woodlands was actually second on the list of Houston-area rankings. Cinco Ranch takes the top spot there. Sugar Land was ranked third.

Texas finished with two cities on the list in the top 10. Plano was ranked ninth in Niche's rankings.