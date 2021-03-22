The Woodlands ranked best city in the United States to live in

Niche, a platform that helps college students and families make moving decisions, highlighted the good schools, jobs and housing in the area.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Texas has become an increasingly popular place to live in recent years, and findings from one company claim our state may have the nation’s best city to live in.

Niche, a platform that helps college students and families make moving decisions, has ranked The Woodlands its top city to live in the United States for 2021.

The company has been doing the list for the past seven years, and this is the first time The Woodlands clutched the top spot. The Woodlands beat out Arlington, Virginia and Naperville, Illinois for the title.

In the description, Niche highlighted the great local schools and that it’s a community made mostly of homeowners. The company also gave the area — which sits in the suburbs of Houston — A ratings for jobs, diversity, health and fitness, outdoor activities and “good families.”

According to the company, the ranking is based on millions of resident reviews and data collected from government agencies, such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the Center for Disease Control.

Niche said it considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools and walkability in its assessment.

“In the past year, many people have become more mobile than ever before. Especially if they’re able to work remotely, people are asking themselves where they really want to live,” CEO and founder Luke Skurman said. “Our rankings are designed to help our users find the next place they want to call home based on their unique priorities.”