Why the directions you get from your phone could be risky?

Texas A&M researchers found the quickest route may not be the safest.

TEXAS, USA — Why could the directions you get from your smartphone not be the safest?

Researchers at Texas A&M took a closer look at the directions you get from mapping apps.

We expect the routes to help cut the time it takes to navigate Houston’s tough traffic, but are they safe?

The researchers compared suggested routes from mapping programs in Houston, Dallas, Austin, Waco and Bryan-College station.

What they found was the recommended routes minimized travel time, but sometimes carried a greater risk of crashes.

So what does that mean? When it came to traveling between Dallas and Bryan-College Station, taking the shortest route reduced travel time by 8 percent, but increased the probability of crashing by 20 percent.

Meanwhile, taking the longest route between Austin and Houston increased travel time by 11 percent, but decreased the probability of crashing by one percent.

The A&M researchers suggest these mapping apps start taking safety in to account, meaning the apps show you not only the fastest route, but also the safest.

That would mean they would have to factor in weather conditions, road design and historical crash data.