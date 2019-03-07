HOUSTON — The 2020 Census could bump Houston up from the fourth- to the third-largest city in the country.

The results of the census impact everything from federal funding to how many representatives we get in Congress.

However, to get an accurate population count, the U.S. Census Bureau needs an army of temporary employees.

“Just in Harris County alone, we’re going to be recruiting for about 5,000 field operation jobs,” said Rebecca Briscoe, Partnership Coordinator with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The temporary positions could last from a few weeks to a couple years.

The jobs pay between $19 to $24.50 an hour.

Applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and have access to transportation.

“Expect to go out in the community. Expect to be a trusted voice in the community. Expect most importantly to stay hydrated, because you will be outside,” Briscoe said.

To apply, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

18-wheeler flies off 610 ship channel bridge, driver killed

Robbers on the run after fatally shooting 2-year-old boy, wounding dad and friend

Where to celebrate 4th of July: Fireworks in and around Houston