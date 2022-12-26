Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility

Pipes burst and there was no electricity at The Tradition-Woodway.

HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents.

They started having issues on Friday with power outages and it continued with pipes bursting, leading to elevator issues on Sunday.

In a statement to KHOU 11, the company says, ‘The issues were caused by a power outage from a malfunction to a CenterPoint transformer on December 23rd, leading to a disruption of some services.'

The company says most of the building now has power and heat and crews have been onsite to restore all services.

Houston police and fire inspected the building, confirming the building is safe and there's no emergency.

"This morning, we got a call from my mother-in-law that not only was her power out, but the hallway power was out and that a pipe had burst,” Katherine Jones told us.