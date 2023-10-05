Fort Bend County thrift shop avoids eviction thanks to community donations

The community stepped up to help The Thrift Shop keep its doors open.

RICHMOND, Texas — A beloved nonprofit in Fort Bend County is no longer at risk of closing.

The Thrift Shop in Richmond provides a lot of free and discounted items to help the community but the store recently fell on hard times.

They were facing eviction and owed about $4,000 in rent.

The store owners, on Wednesday, said the community stepped up and donated nearly $4,000 over the last three days -- enough to keep the store in business.

How to help

Since 1997, the nonprofit (Youth Assistance Thrift Shop) has stood by the community. If you'd like to help the store stay afloat, you can go shopping at The Thrift Shop or you can find out more about making a monetary donation by clicking here.

"We are here to love people and just make life a little bit easier," manager Cheryl Nicklas said.

Store history

The store was started by Nicklas' parents. She now manages the day-to-day operations. There's some pretty great stuff at the storefront for low prices.

"Anything that you can find in your house ... you can find it in this building," she said. "We still sell our clothes for $2 apiece," Nicklas said.

They also give out some items for free. They help those who have to go through some of life's hardest times, including house fires, floods and even women escaping dangerous living conditions.

"We've had women (come into the store) that have had to leave their states in the middle of the night with nothing but their kids and their car," Nicklas said.

They also help with Thanksgiving meals, local schools and prisons.

"We just give them a hug and give them what they need and send them on their way," Nicklas said.